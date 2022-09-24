Kyra Sedgwick is feared with “talking food.” says Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon’s wife Kyra Sedgwick forbade him from “dancing to ‘Footloose’ dressed as a huge peanut” for an advertisement.

Footloose star Kevin Bacon revealed, “It is true that I had to decline dancing to ‘Footloose’ while dressed as a huge peanut M&M for a commercial since my wife doesn’t like it when food talks.

She is scared if she encounters a talking grape.

Advertisement

Kevin Bacon’s wife Kyra Sedgwick forbade him from “dancing to ‘Footloose’ dressed as a huge peanut” for an advertisement.

The 64-year-old actor, who has been married to the 57-year-old actress since 1988, said that she “doesn’t like it when food talks,” according to reports.

‘Footloose’ star Kevin Bacon revealed, “It is true that I had to decline dancing to ‘Footloose’ while dressed as a huge peanut M&M for a commercial since my wife doesn’t like it when food talks.

“It’s just a trait she possesses. She is scared if she encounters a talking grape. She only said, “No, that’s too far,” when it was suggested that I might be a talking M&M.”

Despite this, Kevin has appeared in numerous commercials over the past ten years for UK mobile network company EE.

The Hollywood star, who has always had difficulty getting humorous roles in the film industry, genuinely loved filming the lighthearted commercials.

Advertisement

He told during a recent interview, “I’ve been doing the EE stuff for over a decade. One of the initial things I responded to was that the spots were funny and that I had an opportunity to make fun of myself. I love comedy, but in our industry, comedy is a club to which you have a membership, and I’ve never been able to crack that membership. It’s never too late.”

According to Bacon, switching between various film genres might be difficult.

He explained: “If I had my druthers (choice), I think I would rather be known as a dramatic actor who occasionally wants to do comedy rather than a famous comedic actor who wants to be taken seriously as a dramatic actor. Our industry makes that transition a lot harder.”

Also Read Report: Amber Heard doesn’t care about Johnny Depp’s Closeness with Joelle Rich In the midst of all of this, the actor is currently making...