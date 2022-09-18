Lady Gaga gets emotional after the unexpected end of her Chromatica Ball show in Miami

Advertisement
After the premature end of her final show on her Chromatica Ball tour in Miami due to adverse weather, Lady Gaga addressed her fans in an emotional video.

The 36-year-old pop music sensation’s Saturday night performance had to be cut short due to safety concerns after a strong tropical storm hit the area.

We genuinely attempted to finish the show tonight in Miami, the House of Gucci star apologized to her fans in a two-and-a-half-minute clip that she posted on Instagram.

As she recorded the clip for her 53.2 million app followers, the Bad Romance singer started crying.

Thanking her audience for attending the show, she said:  “We really tried to finish the show tonight in Miami,’ but the feat proved to be impossible because ‘there was lightning that was striking down to the ground so close to us.’

The Grammy-winning singer defended her “responsible” choice to end the performance so that everyone could be safe.

“I don’t know what I would do if anything happened to anyone in the audience, or to any member of my crew, my band, my dancers,” she said.

“So, I’m sorry that we didn’t get to do the epic performance of Rain on Me in the rain,” she said with a touch of humor.

“The Star Is Born actress then picked up a beautiful bouquet of red roses that a fan had tossed onto the stage and shared that she would, “cherish them forever.”

After sharing the video, Gaga also shared a separate post, where she once again apologized for ending the concert mid-performance.

In the caption, she wrote, “This was the greatest tour of my life and I will cherish this moment forever—it took a long time for me to heal, but I did.”

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga)

Lady Gaga

End of Article
