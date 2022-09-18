Mariah Carey with Millie Bobby Brown relived her single, 25-year-old years

Lady Gaga gets emotional after the unexpected end of her Chromatica Ball show in Miami
Together, Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown reenacted a memorable sequence from the Honey music video.
The humorous collaboration was posted by Carey on her social media accounts. Carey plays the role in which she tries to flee her captors in the video. The actress from Stranger Things and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi pose as kidnappers interrogating the singer.
Carey lip-syncs her response in Spanish, just like in the original video, while wearing shackles that Carey made out of a gold chain and acting as though she doesn’t comprehend any English.
Along with Bryan Tanaka, Carey’s 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe also make an appearance as the thugs who tried to intimidate her into answering their questions.
The We Belong Together singer cited the well-known phrase from the Honey video, “Go eat a buffet,” on TikTok. Reliving the grandeur of the Honey film with surprise guests, she wrote on Twitter. #butterfly25.”
