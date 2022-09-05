Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ditches Queen upon arrival in UK

Prince Charles had invited Harry and Meghan to stay at his residence on the Balmoral estate.

Prince Charles did indeed invite them to stay with him up at Balmoral with the Queen.

But so far they have refused, meaning they will be skipping a meeting with the monarch.

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle reportedly declined an invitation to see Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral upon their return to Britain, giving the impression that they disregarded the monarch.

The New Daily said that the heir to the monarchy, Prince Charles, had extended an invitation to his son and daughter-in-law to stay at his residence on the Balmoral estate.

The royal couple had the opportunity to see Queen Elizabeth while there.

During her summertime vacations, the Queen was residing at her Balmoral estate.

The report, quoted royal expert Russell Myers as saying, “Prince Charles did indeed invite them to stay with him up at Balmoral with the Queen, but so far they have refused.”

“So they will be skipping a meeting with the Queen, which is quite sad to be honest.”

On Saturday morning, according to reports, Meghan and Harry landed in the UK without their children Archie and Lilibet.

