Mother of world’s richest man Elon Musk sleeps in a garage

Elon Musk’s mother Maye said her son has no place for her to live in Texas, the United States.

CEO of Tesla tweeted that his primary residence is a USD 50,000 rental from SpaceX.

He made light of the fact that his mother might fit in his Texas garage.

Advertisement

Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk said that the billionaire son has no place for her to live in Texas, the United States. Elon Musk is the richest man in the world.

In an interview with a media outlet, Maye Musk said: “I have to sleep in the garage. You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.”

Maye made no more mention of her unusual accommodations. Her son isn’t interested in material goods, she told the publication.

Musk responded to a story in The Post about his mother Maye Musk’s dubious living arrangements. He made light of the fact that his mother might fit in his Texas garage.

“Yes, but I’ve done a lot with the place!” the 51-year-old replied to The Post’s tweet.

Maye currently resides in a New York apartment with her three children, Elon, Kimbal, and Tosca, who she had with her ex-husband, Errol Musk.

Advertisement

Musk, whose estimated net worth is $229 billion, claimed earlier this year that his primary dwelling is a rental home in Boca Chica that is only worth $50,000 and is close to his SpaceX plant.

In April, Musk said he lives “at friends’ places” and doesn’t “even own a home right now.” Later, the CEO of Tesla tweeted that his primary residence is a USD 50,000 rental from SpaceX.

Last summer, the business tycoon started liquidating his real estate holdings after declaring he would give up all material possessions to devote his life “to Mars and Earth.”

Also Read Elon Musk criticizes Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings series The billionaire took to Twitter to express his negative evaluation of the...