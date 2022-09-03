Advertisement
Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama give tributes to Serena Williams

Articles
date 2022-09-03

Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama give tributes to Serena Williams

  • Michelle Obama hails Serena Williams as “the greatest” on Friday as the tennis superstar heads into retirement.
  • Williams played what was almost certainly her last match of her 27-year career at the US Open.
  • She slipped to a three-set defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.
Michelle Obama, a former first lady, referred to Serena Williams as “the greatest” on Friday as the tennis legend prepared to retire.

Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam titles, lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in three sets at the US Open in what was almost definitely her final match of her 27-year career.

Serena’s ascent to superstardom from the rough California community of Compton to sporting and cultural icon was lauded by Michelle Obama.

How fortunate were we to be able to see a young kid from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time? Congratulations on an extraordinary career, @SerenaWilliams! tweeted Obama.

I’m proud of you, my buddy, and I look forward to seeing the lives your skills continue to change.

Oprah Winfrey, a businesswoman and television personality, called Williams a “Shero. Legend forever,” while US sprinter Allyson Felix said her accomplishments “will never be lost on me.”

