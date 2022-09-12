Oprah Winfrey discusses Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Oprah Winfrey says that a $100 Christmas gift is very expensive

Oprah Winfrey pondered on Queen Elizabeth’s death

She discussed about Meghan Markle and the royal family’s possibility for peacemaking.

Winfrey produced the documentary ‘Sidney,’ on actor Sidney Poitier, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month.

Advertisement

Oprah Winfrey, a US TV personality and actress, pondered on Queen Elizabeth’s death while discussing Meghan Markle and the royal family’s possibility for peacemaking.

Oprah Winfrey exuded optimism when speaking with Jenn Lahmers at the Toronto Film Festival, where their documentary ‘Sidney,’ on actor Sidney Poitier, premiered

Responding to Jenn’s question that is there a hope Queen’s passing would be way to unify the family, and maybe heal some wounds, Oprah said, “Well, this is what I think, I think in all families.”

She continued, “You know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking… And hopefully, there will be that.”

Winfrey produced the documentary about the late Sidney Poitier.

In March of last year, Oprah interviewed Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

Also Read Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama give tributes to Serena Williams Michelle Obama hails Serena Williams as "the greatest" on Friday as the...