Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oprah Winfrey discusses Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Oprah Winfrey discusses Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Articles
Advertisement
Oprah Winfrey discusses Queen Elizabeth’s passing

Oprah Winfrey says that a $100 Christmas gift is very expensive

Advertisement
  • Oprah Winfrey pondered on Queen Elizabeth’s death
  •  She discussed about Meghan Markle and the royal family’s possibility for peacemaking.
  • Winfrey produced the documentary ‘Sidney,’ on actor Sidney Poitier, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month.
Advertisement

Oprah Winfrey, a US TV personality and actress, pondered on Queen Elizabeth’s death while discussing Meghan Markle and the royal family’s possibility for peacemaking.

Oprah Winfrey exuded optimism when speaking with Jenn Lahmers at the Toronto Film Festival, where their documentary ‘Sidney,’ on actor Sidney Poitier, premiered

Responding to Jenn’s question that is there a hope Queen’s passing would be way to unify the family, and maybe heal some wounds, Oprah said, “Well, this is what I think, I think in all families.”

She continued, “You know, my father passed recently, this summer, and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking… And hopefully, there will be that.”

Winfrey produced the documentary about the late Sidney Poitier.

In March of last year, Oprah interviewed Meghan Markle.

Advertisement

Also Read

Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama give tributes to Serena Williams
Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama give tributes to Serena Williams

Michelle Obama hails Serena Williams as "the greatest" on Friday as the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story