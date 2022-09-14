Pete Davidson, who is “very charming,” might date Emily Ratajkowski

Howard Stern advised Pete Davidson to end his brief relationship with Kim Kardashian so that he may date Emily Ratajkowski.

Howard Stern advised Pete Davidson to end his brief relationship with Kim Kardashian so that he may date Emily Ratajkowski.

The radio host played matchmaker for the recently single comedian while gushing about his attractive attributes to ladies on the Howard Stern Show.

For nine months, Kim and Pete were together. The 68-year-old comic stated, “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson may go out with Emily Ratajkowski. Everyone is wondering who’s going to be next.

“That elegance. There, it would be a good matchup, he continued.

Stern continued to discuss the possibilities for the former Saturday Night Live performer, claiming that even though Margot Robbie is married, she would be a fantastic fit for him.

Even though he suggested Drew Barrymore as a possible match for Davidson, he later decided that he would be “too young” for the actor.

He enthused, “This guy, he’s fantastic with the girls. The man is funny, you know. He is prosperous. He is a handsome man with a fantastic physique.

Ratajkowski has already gushed about the King of Staten Island actor, so Stern was right when he predicted that she would follow through on his forecast.

He appears rather charming, she stated in a 2021 interview. He is exposed. He is beautiful. His nail polish is amazing. He presents well!

Davidson has a “super-amazing relationship” with his mother, according to Ratajkowski, who also noted that Davidson is “excellent in height” and that “clearly ladies find him very handsome.”

