Piers Morgan says Kim Kardashian ‘used’ Kanye West for fame

Piers Morgan, a British journalist, is not pleased with Kim Kardashian for shedding her clothes in front of the cameras.

For the most recent cover of Interview Magazine, the 41-year-old posed naked in front of the American flag.

The former Good Morning Britain anchor claims the billionaire has breached the idea of the “American dream” in response to her images.

For the NY Post, Piers wrote: “Not because I’m shocked to see Ms. Kardashian’s flesh yet again infecting social media at warp speed like a COVID-style digital virus, but because her claim that it represents the American Dream is such a grotesque desecration of what it should represent. The accompanying interview is breathtaking both in its vacuity and utter delusion.”

He added that Kim’s fame is because of her “shameless, cynical exploitation of [her] sex life and naked body, and short-lived marriage to one of the world’s biggest and most genuinely talented music stars, Kanye West “.

He brutally added: “If it’s truly the case that the American Dream is now defined by someone with zero talent, famous for having sex on tape and flashing her flash for cash, then it’s time everyone woke the hell up.”

