Prince Charles upset with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Prince Charles had invited Harry and Meghan to stay with him before their return to the UK.

Prince Charles thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to relax, but the invitation was declined.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly sleeping at their house on the Windsor Castle estate.

Prince Charles was reportedly upset when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry declined to stay with him at Balmoral.

The New Daily said that Prince Charles had extended an invitation to his son and daughter-in-law to stay at his residence on the Balmoral estate.

Prince Charles had invited Harry and Meghan to stay with him before their return to the UK.

The Mirror stated that Harry and Meghan are “always welcome” to stay with Charles, citing royal sources.

The report says, “The Prince of Wales reiterated his invitation for Harry and Meghan, and the whole family if they wished, to come and stay with him this summer while he is at his home on the Balmoral estate.

“He thought it might be a good opportunity for everyone to take stock and relax, but the invitation was declined.”

The invitation to Harry and Meghan was confirmed by royal expert Russell Myers. “Prince Charles did indeed invite them to stay with him up at Balmoral with the Queen, but so far they have refused.”

Prior to their activities in Britain this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly sleeping at their house on the Windsor Castle estate, Frogmore Cottage.

