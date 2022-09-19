Reese Witherspoon’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of movie Sweet Home

Reese Witherspoon is commemorating the 20th anniversary of her blockbuster 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama.

Witherspoon revealed in the caption that the movie’s premiere fundamentally altered her life.

She stated, “20 years ago, the release of Sweet Home Alabama dramatically transformed my life. “

When Witherspoon released a clip of the best scenes from the movie on Instagram, it sparked intense nostalgia in her followers. Witherspoon revealed in the caption that the movie’s premiere fundamentally altered her life. She stated, “20 years ago, the release of Sweet Home Alabama dramatically transformed my life. “Incredible memories of shooting this movie with these amazing actors—Josh, Patrick, Dakota, Melanie, Jean, Ethan, Mary Kay, Fred, and Candace, of course,” the Legally Blonde star continued.

Witherspoon highlighted her fondest memory from the film, “So many amazing scenes and my favorite line…’So I can kiss you anytime I want.'” Do you recall viewing it for the first time, the actress said, addressing her audience? Many readers of her comment section took their time to praise the movie and its delightful brilliance, writing, “BEST MOVIE EVER,” while others simply stated, “Feels like yesterday.”

Have a look at the video Witherspoon shared:

There has been a lot of interest in a sequel to the cult classic movie, but it doesn’t appear likely. Josh Lucas, the movie’s starring man, said in a prior interview, “I really would like to do the follow-up. Reese’s book club is the problem. I say that in a lighthearted manner, however… Five years from now, you can talk to her about things, I’ve heard people say. She is a business magnate, “ET Canada.

