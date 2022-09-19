Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Reese Witherspoon’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of movie Sweet Home

Reese Witherspoon’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of movie Sweet Home

Articles
Advertisement
Reese Witherspoon’s celebrating the 20th anniversary of movie Sweet Home

Reese Witherspoon’s celebrating the 20th anniversary

Advertisement
  • Reese Witherspoon is commemorating the 20th anniversary of her blockbuster 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama.
  • Witherspoon revealed in the caption that the movie’s premiere fundamentally altered her life.
  • She stated, “20 years ago, the release of Sweet Home Alabama dramatically transformed my life. “
Advertisement

Reese Witherspoon is commemorating the 20th anniversary of her blockbuster 2002 film Sweet Home Alabama. The Academy Award-winning actress honored the 20th anniversary of her favorite movie on Instagram while taking a trip down memory lane. Fans have long appreciated the traditional rom-com, which has topped lists for many years.

When Witherspoon released a clip of the best scenes from the movie on Instagram, it sparked intense nostalgia in her followers. Witherspoon revealed in the caption that the movie’s premiere fundamentally altered her life. She stated, “20 years ago, the release of Sweet Home Alabama dramatically transformed my life. “Incredible memories of shooting this movie with these amazing actors—Josh, Patrick, Dakota, Melanie, Jean, Ethan, Mary Kay, Fred, and Candace, of course,” the Legally Blonde star continued.

Witherspoon highlighted her fondest memory from the film, “So many amazing scenes and my favorite line…’So I can kiss you anytime I want.'” Do you recall viewing it for the first time, the actress said, addressing her audience? Many readers of her comment section took their time to praise the movie and its delightful brilliance, writing, “BEST MOVIE EVER,” while others simply stated, “Feels like yesterday.”

Have a look at the video Witherspoon shared:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon)

Advertisement

There has been a lot of interest in a sequel to the cult classic movie, but it doesn’t appear likely. Josh Lucas, the movie’s starring man, said in a prior interview, “I really would like to do the follow-up. Reese’s book club is the problem. I say that in a lighthearted manner, however… Five years from now, you can talk to her about things, I’ve heard people say. She is a business magnate, “ET Canada.

Also Read

Woody Allen may soon announce his retirement
Woody Allen may soon announce his retirement

Woody Allen may announce his retirement from filmmaking. He will dedicate more...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story