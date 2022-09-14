Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds documented their own colonoscopies.

They want to inspire others to get the potentially life-saving procedures done.

The two underwent the operation and shared their experiences.

Advertisement

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds documented their own colonoscopies to inspire others to get the potentially life-saving procedures done.

The co-chairmen of Wrexham FC, who also happen to be actors, made a wager that if Rob could pick up some Welsh, Ryan would record himself having a normal colonoscopy. Ryan and Rob have both reached the suggested starting age of 45 for these examinations.

The two underwent the operation and shared their experiences on tape after joining forces with Lead From Behind, a group that raises awareness of colon cancer in an effort to “kick it’s a**” by preventing it with early diagnosis.

Ryan said, “Rob and I both turned 45 this year, and getting a colonoscopy is part of getting older.”

It’s a straightforward action that might actually—I mean actually—save your life.

The next scene shows Ryan arriving at the hospital and donning his hospital gown in preparation for his colonoscopy, which entails inserting a long, thin, flexible tube with a small camera through the bottom into the bowels.

Advertisement

The day before the test, patients will be instructed to take laxatives to empty their bowels so that any anomalies may be easily observed.

The surgery, which often takes place while the patient is awake but can be made more pleasant with anaesthesia or medications, only takes about 30 minutes to complete.

An “very subtle polyp [growth]” was discovered and removed from Ryan’s colon during the treatment, which the doctor who performed it said could have saved his life. I am not joking. I’m not being dramatic at all. You operate in this manner precisely because you were symptom-free.

You are interfering with the course of a disease or process that could have eventually led to cancer and a host of other issues, he continued. Instead, you are removing the polyp in addition to diagnosing it.

Nobody would have known they had it, but when he reached the screening age of 45, he underwent a standard test, and there you have it. This saves lives, pure and simple.’

Rob joked that if they find nothing, it implies that his colon is cleaner than mine, or if they find a polyp, it’s either bigger than mine as he underwent his own test on camera. or it’s less than his, which suggests I have a lower risk of developing cancer. Either way, I succeed.

Advertisement

Three polyps were discovered on his colon during the treatment, it was later revealed to him.

One in 24 Americans are affected by colon cancer, the second most lethal cancer in the country, yet it can be avoided with routine screening.

The criteria were amended in 2021 to lower the age from 50 to 45, Ryan continued. Nobody wants to get a colonoscopy or even discuss about getting one.

Also Read Ryan Reynolds says he would like to slip into Ranveer Singh’s DMs Ranveer Singh has come a long way since his first movie, Band...