Roger Waters reacts after concert gets cancelled

Roger Waters’ concerts in Krakow, Poland, cancelled after criticism from city council members.

Live Nation Polska announced on Twitter that the concerts had been cancelled.

This week, the city council will consider a motion designating Waters as “persona non grata”.

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd reacted angrily on Sunday after two concerts he was scheduled to perform in Krakow, Poland, were cancelled due to criticism from city council members regarding his position on the conflict in Ukraine.

One council member, Lukasz Wantuch, had urged city citizens to boycott the Waters concerts. This week, the city council will consider a motion designating Waters as a “persona non grata.”

In an open letter published earlier this month, Waters argued that the West should cease arming Ukraine, accused Volodymyr Zelensky of fostering “extreme nationalism” there, and urged him to “put an end to this horrific war.”

Live Nation Polska announced on Twitter on Saturday that the concerts at the city’s Tauron Arena, which were supposed to take place in April of next year, had been “cancelled,” but it provided no other information.

On Facebook, Waters refuted rumours in Polish media that his staff had quit, but he also criticised Wantuch and charged him with “draconian suppression of my work.”

“Lukasz Wantuch seems to know nothing of my history of working, all my life, at some personal cost, in the service of human rights,” Waters said.

Paraphrasing the words of his hit single “Another Brick in the Wall”, Waters also wrote: “Hey! Lukasz Wantuch! ‘Leave them Kids Alone!'”.

He said he had only wanted to urge the countries involved “to work towards a negotiated peace rather than escalate matters towards a bitter end”…AFP

