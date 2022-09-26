Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Roger Waters reacts after concert gets cancelled

Roger Waters reacts after concert gets cancelled

Articles
Advertisement
Roger Waters reacts after concert gets cancelled

Roger Waters reacts after concert gets cancelled

Advertisement
  • Roger Waters’ concerts in Krakow, Poland, cancelled after criticism from city council members.
  • Live Nation Polska announced on Twitter that the concerts had been cancelled.
  • This week, the city council will consider a motion designating Waters as “persona non grata”.
Advertisement

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd reacted angrily on Sunday after two concerts he was scheduled to perform in Krakow, Poland, were cancelled due to criticism from city council members regarding his position on the conflict in Ukraine.

One council member, Lukasz Wantuch, had urged city citizens to boycott the Waters concerts. This week, the city council will consider a motion designating Waters as a “persona non grata.”

In an open letter published earlier this month, Waters argued that the West should cease arming Ukraine, accused Volodymyr Zelensky of fostering “extreme nationalism” there, and urged him to “put an end to this horrific war.”

Live Nation Polska announced on Twitter on Saturday that the concerts at the city’s Tauron Arena, which were supposed to take place in April of next year, had been “cancelled,” but it provided no other information.

On Facebook, Waters refuted rumours in Polish media that his staff had quit, but he also criticised Wantuch and charged him with “draconian suppression of my work.”

“Lukasz Wantuch seems to know nothing of my history of working, all my life, at some personal cost, in the service of human rights,” Waters said.

Advertisement

Paraphrasing the words of his hit single “Another Brick in the Wall”, Waters also wrote: “Hey! Lukasz Wantuch! ‘Leave them Kids Alone!'”.

He said he had only wanted to urge the countries involved “to work towards a negotiated peace rather than escalate matters towards a bitter end”…AFP

Also Read

Roger Waters is described by Piers Morgan as dumbest rock star
Roger Waters is described by Piers Morgan as dumbest rock star

Piers Morgan called Roger Waters the dumbest rock star after the rock...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story