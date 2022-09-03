Salma Hayek celebrates her 56th birthday

Salma Hayek is an American actress.

Hollywood actress Linda Hayek celebrated her 56th birthday on Friday.

She was met with celebratory messages in the comments section.

Advertisement

Salma Hayek is a American actress and producer. She began her career in Mexico with starring roles in the telenovela Teresa as well as the romantic drama El Callejón de los Milagros, for which she received an Ariel Award nomination.

The Oscar actress shared a video of herself dancing in a stunning bikini on a yacht to Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” as she celebrated her 56th birthday on Friday.

“I’m 56 years old today! Happy birthday to me on the 56th! #alwaysgrateful “Hayek added a caption.

In the comments area, she received messages of congratulations. Love you always, the best,” wrote Blake Lively. Drake said, “Happy Birthday to my muse. “Salmita Linda, happy birthday!” penned Zoe Saldaa. Emoticons for fire were used in Jordana Brewster’s comments.

“MERRY BIRTHDAY, BROTHER VIRGO! You look amazing, and I hope the new year is everything you hoped it would be! Well done, sister!” Gloria Estefan said something.

Advertisement

Also Read Salma Hayek takes over for Thandiwe Newton in Channing Tatum’s new film Hollywood star Salma Hayek is joining the cast of Channing Tatum's new...