Selena Gomez Labelled the most positive Celebrity on Social Media in the top 10 list

Numerous superstars, like Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and others, have devoted fan bases. Each of these stars has millions and millions of followers on social media due to the adoration that people from all over the world have for them.

Recently, a list of the fifteen celebrities who were most followed was published, and Cristiano Ronaldo landed in first place with 451 million followers. Along with him, the list also included The Rock, Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi, Selena, and more. Indian supporters were ecstatic to see Virat Kohli’s name there as well.

A recent survey reveals which celebrity has had the most beneficial influence on social media when discussing the impact made by celebrities. Selena Gomez has been named the top influencer in the world for favorably influencing other people’s decisions, according to Sciencehappiness.com.

Kim Kardashian has emerged as the celebrity who has received the most critical feedback on social media, while Selena Gomez is the most complimentary one.

Top 10 Celebrity Influencers

Selena Gomez: Positive: 38% Negative: 19% Dwayne Johnson: Positive: 36% Negative: 23% Katy Perry: Positive: 35% Negative: 22% Taylor Swift: Positive: 33% Negative: 25% Ariana Grande: Positive: 30% Negative: 21% Cristiano Ronaldo: Positive: 29% Negative: 32% Rihanna: Positive: 28% Negative: 29% Kylie Jenner: Positive: 28% Negative: 29% Justin Bieber: Positive: 28% Negative: 23% Kim Kardashian: Positive: 23% Negative: 33%

Regarding the Only Murders in the Building star, she has previously avoided social media due to her mental health. The actress, who has only lately started acting, claims that avoiding it altered the course of her life.

Selena Gomez claimed that it improved her ability to connect with others and made her happier. In addition, the actress has empowered her followers by being honest about her anxieties and body image struggles.

