Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Selena Gomez Labelled the most positive Celebrity on Social Media in the top 10 list

Selena Gomez Labelled the most positive Celebrity on Social Media in the top 10 list

Articles
Advertisement
Selena Gomez Labelled the most positive Celebrity on Social Media in the top 10 list

Selena Gomez Labelled the most positive Celebrity on

Advertisement
  • A recent survey reveals which celebrity has had the most beneficial influence on social media when discussing the impact made by celebrities.
  • Selena Gomez has been named the top influencer in the world for favorably influencing
  • Kim Kardashian has emerged as the celebrity who has received the most critical feedback on social media
Advertisement

 Numerous superstars, like Selena Gomez, Dwayne Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift, and others, have devoted fan bases. Each of these stars has millions and millions of followers on social media due to the adoration that people from all over the world have for them.

Recently, a list of the fifteen celebrities who were most followed was published, and Cristiano Ronaldo landed in first place with 451 million followers. Along with him, the list also included The Rock, Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi, Selena, and more. Indian supporters were ecstatic to see Virat Kohli’s name there as well.

A recent survey reveals which celebrity has had the most beneficial influence on social media when discussing the impact made by celebrities. Selena Gomez has been named the top influencer in the world for favorably influencing other people’s decisions, according to Sciencehappiness.com.

Kim Kardashian has emerged as the celebrity who has received the most critical feedback on social media, while Selena Gomez is the most complimentary one.

Top 10 Celebrity Influencers

    Advertisement
  1. Selena Gomez: Positive: 38% Negative: 19%
  2. Dwayne Johnson: Positive: 36% Negative: 23%
  3. Katy Perry: Positive: 35% Negative: 22%
  4. Taylor Swift: Positive: 33% Negative: 25%
  5. Ariana Grande: Positive: 30% Negative: 21%
  6. Cristiano Ronaldo: Positive: 29% Negative: 32%
    7. Advertisement
  7. Rihanna: Positive: 28% Negative: 29%
  8. Kylie Jenner: Positive: 28% Negative: 29%
  9. Justin Bieber: Positive: 28% Negative: 23%
  10. Kim Kardashian: Positive: 23% Negative: 33%

Regarding the Only Murders in the Building star, she has previously avoided social media due to her mental health. The actress, who has only lately started acting, claims that avoiding it altered the course of her life.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez claimed that it improved her ability to connect with others and made her happier. In addition, the actress has empowered her followers by being honest about her anxieties and body image struggles.

Also Read

James Cameron claims Avatar’s updated version looks ‘better than before
James Cameron claims Avatar’s updated version looks ‘better than before

On September 23, 2022, Avatar, which debuted in 2009, will receive a...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story