Will Shakira be reconnected with her ex-boyfriend Antonio de la Rua?

Following her surprising breakup with her 12-year lover, Gerard Pique, Shakira is said to have reconciled with Antonio de la Rua.

A claim was made on the Argentine TV show Socios del Espectáculo, according to a story in Marca Magazine, that the Waka Waka singer might begin dating their former president Fernando de la Rá’s son.

Karina Lavcoli, a TV host, even asserted that Antonio is “ready to help” the distraught singer with “whatever she needs” and that they have scheduled a meeting in Miami.

“Because Shakira is going through a very trying time, I am in a position to state that they have reestablished contact through phone calls and future meetings that are scheduled. Wow, what a shocker!” Karina declared.

The lawyer and the Columbian singer, however, have not officially verified the reports of their potential reconciliation.

Between 2000 and 2011, Shakira dated Antonio for more than 11 years. She even wrote songs, like Da de Enero, specifically for him.

