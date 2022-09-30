Will Shakira be reconnected with her ex-boyfriend

Karina Lavcoli, a TV host, even asserted that Antonio is “ready to help” the distraught singer with “whatever she needs” and that they have scheduled a meeting in Miami.

The lawyer and the Columbian singer, however, have not officially verified the reports of their potential reconciliation.

Following her surprising breakup with her 12-year lover, Gerard Pique, Shakira is said to have reconciled with Antonio de la Rua.

A claim was made on the Argentine TV show Socios del Espectáculo, according to a story in Marca Magazine, that the Waka Waka singer might begin dating their former president Fernando de la Rá’s son.

“Because Shakira is going through a very trying time, I am in a position to state that they have reestablished contact through phone calls and future meetings that are scheduled. Wow, what a shocker!” Karina declared.

Between 2000 and 2011, Shakira dated Antonio for more than 11 years. She even wrote songs, like Da de Enero, specifically for him.

