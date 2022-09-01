Sterling K. Brown Shares Sweet pictures of Sons Andrew and Amaré’s

Cameron Diaz celebrated her birthday in style
Sterling K Brown is an American actor. He has portrayed Christopher Darden in the FX limited series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and stars as Randall Pearson in the NBC drama series This Is Us.
Sterling K. Brown considers a time in parenting that is both sad and happy.
The This Is Us alum posted a picture of her sons Andrew, 11, and Amaré, 6, posing together on a stoop on Wednesday. The two boys had large smiles and are dressed nicely in polo shirts, shorts, and sneakers.
The actor described in the caption a remark his mother used to make when he was growing up and his new perspective on it as a parent.
He wrote, “When I was a kid, my mom would frequently say “18 years goes by real fast.” I think she knew that once I graduated, life would take me someplace other than home. And there was joy for what the future would hold, but also a bitter sweetness in knowing that our time under the same roof would be limited. Today, is the beginning of 6th grade and 1st grade. And I know exactly what my mom meant.”
