Edition: English
Edition: English

Sterling K. Brown Shares Sweet pictures of Sons Andrew and Amaré's

Articles
Sterling K. Brown Shares Sweet pictures of Sons Andrew and Amaré’s

  • Sterling K Brown is an American actor.
  • Sterling shared a photo of his two sons.
  • The actor’s sons Andrew, 11, and Amaré, 6, are in 6th and 1st grade.
Sterling K Brown is an American actor. He has portrayed Christopher Darden in the FX limited series The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story and stars as Randall Pearson in the NBC drama series This Is Us.

Sterling K. Brown considers a time in parenting that is both sad and happy.

The This Is Us alum posted a picture of her sons Andrew, 11, and Amaré, 6, posing together on a stoop on Wednesday. The two boys had large smiles and are dressed nicely in polo shirts, shorts, and sneakers.

The actor described in the caption a remark his mother used to make when he was growing up and his new perspective on it as a parent.

He wrote, “When I was a kid, my mom would frequently say “18 years goes by real fast.” I think she knew that once I graduated, life would take me someplace other than home. And there was joy for what the future would hold, but also a bitter sweetness in knowing that our time under the same roof would be limited. Today, is the beginning of 6th grade and 1st grade. And I know exactly what my mom meant.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkbrown)

