Sylvester Stallone upbeat at brother Frank’s concert amid divorce

Sylvester Stallone joined his brother, musician Frank Stallone, for a recent concert.

The pair were performing at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band opened the show with “Hearts on Fire”.

Advertisement

Sylvester Stallone is an American actor and filmmaker. After his beginnings as a struggling actor for a number of years upon arriving in New York City in 1969 and later Hollywood in 1974.

In the midst of his divorce from wife Jennifer Flavin, Sylvester Stallone was positive and animated on stage at a recent performance with his brother, musician Frank Stallone.

The actor, who is 76 years old, shared the stage with his brother, who is 72, on Friday night at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The show’s crowd was greeted by Sylvester first, who said to those in the audience before him, “The bright lights of show biz. Thank you. Thank you. I appreciate it.”

“In Rocky IV, we did a montage that I never believed was feasible, and I don’t think it’s ever been duplicated,” Sylvester remarked after introducing John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band as the performance’s opening act. I must appreciate these men for putting

“Hey, I’m here on a mission. I’m here to deliver the message. Okay? Now, I’ve been very, very lucky in my life, but my brother, who really has more talent than me, is about to lay it all on you, you know, so I’m the messenger of good news.”

Advertisement

He said, “I want you all to give it up for Frank the tank, my incredible brother.”

Also Read Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin split after 25 years of marriage There have been reports that after twenty-five years of marriage, Sylvester Stallone...