The Weeknd updates fans after abruptly ending concert

After being forced to postpone a recent performance in Los Angeles, The Weeknd has provided an update on his voice health.

The singer of Heartless announced to his followers that his voice has failed after just three songs of his performance in L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on Saturday, September 3.

“I don’t know what just happened… but I just lost my voice,” he said to the sold out stadium crowd. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show but I can’t give you the concert I want to give you right now. I’m gonna make sure everybody’s good — you’ll get your money back — I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

In response, the musician posted on social media that he was well and that his “voice is safe.”

pic.twitter.com/f3tTdKSHDz — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 6, 2022

“doctor says my voice is safe and with rest i’ll be solid and able to bring the show my TORONTO fans are waiting for. LA date is being worked out soon. thank you SO much for all the love and understanding that’s come my way. i love you all so much… XO”

A short while later, the singer of Blinding Lights published a number of images on Twitter, expressing his desire to perform soon.

“nowhere i’d rather be than on that stage… see you soon XO”

pic.twitter.com/PibQlX747M — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 7, 2022

