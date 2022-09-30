Tom Cruise landed in London via helicopter, living their true reputation as an action hero

Advertisement
Tom Cruise landed in London via helicopter

 Tom Cruise, the hunky Hollywood idol, appeared to be in good spirits after flying himself to London on Thursday to ostensibly continue filming in the UK.

The 60-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor recently shot scenes for Mission: Impossible 8 in the UK.

Tom and a second pilot were spotted at the controls when they touched down at the London Edmiston Helipad in Battersea in the most recent images released by the publication.

The forthcoming action movie was being filmed at Long Cross Studios in Chertsey, Surrey, where the movie star was arriving by plane.

Tom looked as incredibly gorgeous as ever while keeping things simple in a dark navy jumper, trousers, and black rucksack.

He has been working hard to complete the suspenseful scenes for Mission: Impossible 8, which will be released on July 7 of the following year.

In the past several weeks, Tom has been spotted filming daring stunts in the Lake District. In one clip from earlier this month, he demonstrated his parachuting prowess by swooping to the earth while executing sky acrobatics.

It occurs at the same time that Tom purportedly constructed a soccer field on the premises of the Church of Scientology’s main office in an effort to get David Beckham to pay a visit.

According to Page Six, the 60-year-old Hollywood icon was apparently eager to introduce well-known figures to the practice, including former footballer David, 47, and his wife Victoria.

