Tom Cruise says “It is breathtaking.” while describing his love for Britain

Tom Cruise recently disclosed that he enjoys visiting Britain because of its stunning scenery and fascinating history.

The 60-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star has just been in the United Kingdom filming intense action sequences for his new movie, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Speaking of his admiration for the nation, Cruise told Derbyshire Live that he enjoys spending time there unhurriedly and that he thinks the British are “very behaved.”

The Edge of Tomorrow actor, who described himself as an “Anglophile,” said, “I spend a lot of time in Britain and that’s not just for professional reasons. I simply adore being here.

“It’s a fantastic blend of old and new. I love seeing the sights, the Tower of London, Nelson’s Column, Buckingham Palace and all those fantastic places which are just full of history,” he added.

“I also like the fact that I am walking the same streets as Shakespeare, Dickens, and even The Beatles. That is really cool,” said the American Made star.

The late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee ceremony, a Wimbledon women’s final, and performances by The Rolling Stones and Adele in Hyde Park over the summer were all events that Cruise attended.

Prince William and Kate Middleton joined him as he walked the red carpet at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London.

The first installment of the Cruise-starring Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is slated for release on July 14, 2023.