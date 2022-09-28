Advertisement
Tom Hanks comes up with his first novel

Articles
  • The book “The Making of another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by the two-time Oscar winner would be released on May 9, 2023.
  • Hanks revealed during a conversation that the story is inspired by his own Hollywood experiences. “
  • He recently caught everyone’s attention by making a hint about the “Forrest Gump” sequel.
According to reports, the book “The Making of another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece” by the two-time Oscar winner would be released on May 9, 2023. It is about the movie industry and the production of a “simple comic book that inspired it and the huge, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action blockbuster.”

Hanks revealed during a conversation that the story is inspired by his own Hollywood experiences.

“Every character in the book experiences something I’ve gone through while filming, learns a valuable lesson, and develops a philosophy. Even the silly moments are some sort of stunt I’ve pulled off or error I’ve managed to survive, “said he.

In The Making of another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece, which covers several decades, the evolution of American culture since World War II is demonstrated. One section takes place in 1947 and is about a soldier who returns from war and has a profound impact on his gifted 5-year-old nephew. In 1970, the young man becomes a comic book artist and incorporates his uncle into one of his characters.

Regarding Hanks’ movie roles, this year saw him in both Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio” adaptation and the box office sensation “Elvis.”

He recently caught everyone’s attention by making a hint about the “Forrest Gump” sequel.

Hanks reportedly revealed the information on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. I will admit that, with a lot of time passing, we did try to discuss another “Forrest Gump,” but it only lasted for 40 minutes, he added. And after that, we never said, “Guys, come on.” I made a wise decision not to sign any contracts that required me to agree to a sequel. I’ve always urged my friends to act if there is a good cause to. You people can’t make me, though. There is a basic commercial instinct that says, “Hey, you just had a hit. Do it again and you’ll have a hit,” he continued.

The 1986 novel, which inspired the 1995 book sequel “Gump and Co,” served as the basis for the Oscar-winning play. The first book’s movie version was a box office smash, grossing USD 678 million globally and topping the charts in the United States in 1994.

Also Read

Dustin Lance Black says his head injury last month was “severe”
Dustin Lance Black says his head injury last month was “severe”

Dustin Lance Black, an Oscar-winning screenwriter, claims he had a "severe brain...

