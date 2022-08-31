Advertisement
Tori Spelling celebrates son Finn’s 10th birthday

Articles
  • Tori Spelling is celebrating her son’s 10th birthday.
  • The Beverly Hills, 90210 star paid tribute to Finn Davey on Instagram.
  • She shared a pic of him as a baby and one from when he was a little boy. He turns 10 on Tuesday.
Tori Spelling is happy that her son has turned 10 years old.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, who is 49 years old, sent a sweet message to her 10-year-old son on Instagram on Tuesday, his birthday.

Spelling, who has Finn with Dean McDermott, posted a recent picture of Finn and a picture of him when he was a little boy on her Instagram Story. “This guy has more than ten…

Finn, happy 10th birthday! “Spelling wrote next to a picture of her son who was smiling.

On the next slide was a cute picture of Finn as a child sticking out his tongue and looking at himself in a mirror. “This is still one of my favourite pictures of Finn,” she said.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Tori Spelling (@torispelling)

