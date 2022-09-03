‘Tough to Be Alive’ in Social Media Age’, says Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet is an American actor.

Timothée spoke about social media at the Venice Film Festival.

He said he feels “intensely judged” due to the pressures of the platforms.

Timothée Chalamet, 26, an Academy Award contender, said to reporters on Friday at the Venice Film Festival that he dislikes social media and feels “intensely scrutinised” by its demands. He even said that social media might trigger an impending “societal breakdown.”

“To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged,”

“I can’t imagine what it is to grow up without the onslaught of social media.”

“And it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter, Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.”

He brought up the subject as he was talking about his new film, Bones & All, which is set in the 1980s, long before social media became virtually ubiquitous.

“Without casting judgment on that, you can find your tribe there, but I think it’s tough to be alive now,”

Chalamet continued, “I think societal collapse is in the air — or it smells like it — and, without being pretentious, that’s why hopefully movies matter, because that’s the role of the artist… to shine a light on what’s going on.”

