Noah slams royalists who are pressurizing people to mourn death

Trevor Noah lambasted royalists for pressuring individuals “oppressed by the British Crown” to grieve Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The comedian claimed that some royalists were becoming “angry” in a “very dumb way” with individuals who did not share their level of mourning over the Queen’s death.

He stated that “you can’t ask people to show respect for something that has never respected them,” and that forcing people to do something they don’t want to do is “recolonizing.”

In a viral video clip from The Daily Show, Noah said, “What was fascinating to me was seeing how angry some people were that not everybody had the same opinion of the queen and how much they wanted other people to have that. In a really ignorant way to be honest, you know.”

“I’m shocked that people want others who were under the British Empire to share the same level of mourning,” he added. “Why would they do it? People are like ‘show some respect, this person died.’ And people are like ‘so what?’ Like everywhere, you know what I mean, all over Africa, all over India, there are so many places where people go, ‘but do you know the British Empire did to us.’”

You can’t expect people to show respect for something that never respected them. #BetweenTheScenes on the mixed reaction to the Queen’s death pic.twitter.com/XTFlWlW0pW — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 16, 2022

“And people are like, ‘that’s somebody’s grandmother, show some reverence’ and I actually found it interesting because you know what it is? Most of the time, it’s not about respecting the person or what they’ve done or what they have.

“In a weird way, it’s that people have this strange reverence for fame. It’s that a famous person has gone and so everyone must respect them regardless of what the famous person is famous for.

Further talking about the on-going debate, the television show host said, “You can’t say to people who have been oppressed by the British Crown that they should not in some way shape or form say whatever they want.”

“You can’t expect people to show respect for something that never respected them,” Noah added. “You can say ‘hey, this is my queen, I still love what she represents. That’s your queen but don’t expect everybody else to now adopt.”

“Because basically what you’re doing is recolonizing the people and saying ‘this is who you support, this is who you cheer for,’” the comedian said. “No, you do your mourning and they’ll live their lives. Long live the King.”

