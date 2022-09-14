Victoria Beckham believes that Nicola Peltz deceived her, used charm to boost her profile

Victoria Beckham believes that Nicola Peltz’s “charming” façade has misled her.

The ex-Spice Girl thinks the wealthy heiress deceived her son Brooklyn Beckham into becoming famous.

According to a source who spoke to HEAT Magazine, “Vic feels Nicola is not the pleasant girl she previously knew.

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham believes that Nicola Peltz’s “charming” façade has misled her. The ex-Spice Girl thinks the wealthy heiress deceived her son Brooklyn Beckham into becoming famous.

According to a source who spoke to HEAT Magazine, “Vic feels Nicola is not the pleasant girl she previously knew.”

“Before she met Brooklyn, Nicola wasn’t all that well known. She was wealthy, yes, but she was also an actress with only a few independent films to her credit. Her profile has increased dramatically since she wed Brooklyn.”

Victoria also thinks Brooklyn and Nicola’s relationship is “unbalanced,” with her son making the most of the sacrifices.

Nicola told Tatler this summer: “Brooklyn is getting into very exciting things with his shows and also business things and it’s really sweet. I watch him call my dad and say: ‘What do you think about this?’ I love watching him learn from my dad.”

Also Read Jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis, who revived the genre, passes away at 87 Others think that when the 1960s and rock music arrived, jazz music...