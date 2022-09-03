Victoria Beckham is “fearful” of losing Brooklyn due to Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham left upset and devastated after her alleged feud with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz has strained her relationship with son Brooklyn.

Sources close to Posh Spice claim that she is “distraught and fearful”.

She is fearful that the fallout with Nicola will affect her close relationship with Brooklyn.

The relationship between the mother of David Beckham’s first child and his wife is different now than it was prior to his marriage to the millionaire heiress.

The opulent wedding is said to be where Victoria and Nicola’s issues started, when the former Spice Girl allegedly stole the bride’s thunder.

Later, the newlyweds were photographed enjoying Nicola’s grandmother’s birthday rather than travelling to Europe with the Beckham family for a family vacation.

Victoria enjoys spending time with her children the most, a close friend of hers told Daily Mail. “Victoria loves having all of her children around her.”

The friend continued, “She has always been very friendly and warm to her sons’ girlfriends and really adored Nicola from day one.” But now that things are complicated, she is distraught and inconsolable.

“She and Brooklyn have always had such a deep bond; he served as her solace during the challenging times of the Beckham marriage.

As Brooklyn was growing up, she would also accompany him to occasions where she would refer to him as her date. All of this has been really challenging for her, the person said.

According to earlier accounts, Nicola became unhappy when Marc Anthony gave Victoria a heartfelt homage at the wedding, which led to the start of the antagonism between the women.

Later, when Nicola and Brooklyn were set to arrive for the first dance following the exchange of vows, she allegedly requested a mother-son dance.

According to an informant, the rumoured conflict began when Nicola wanted Victoria to create her wedding gown even though she had no plans to wear it on the big day.

