Edition: English
Edition: English

What is the name of Kylie Jenner's baby boy? Name revealed

Articles
  • True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter, is overheard talking to her mother Khloe on Thursday’s episode of their reality series
  • The Kardashians shortly after Khloe gave birth to a new baby boy through a surrogate.
  • True refers to her baby brother as “Snowy,” according to the conversation.
The name of Kylie Jenner’s baby boy has been the biggest mystery of 2022 so far, with numerous admirers trying to figure it out for months.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s 4-year-old daughter, is overheard talking to her mother Khloe on Thursday’s episode of their reality series The Kardashians shortly after Khloe gave birth to a new baby boy through a surrogate. True refers to her baby brother as “Snowy,” according to the conversation.

Fans are now speculating that Snowy may be the name of Kylie’s boy after True’s mother clarifies that the baby’s name is not Snowy and that she is actually True’s new brother and cousin.

The program saw the birth of Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s second child, with their older daughter true digitally seeing her new baby brother.

True said, “Hi, Snowy!” to the baby during a FaceTime call before Khloe corrected her, “His name is not Snowy.”

On social media, viewers made claims that True might have unintentionally given the name of her cousin to the audience when she first saw her new brother.

“PUT YOUR BETS IN!” User Marissa Spagnoli of TikTok explained her theory in a caption that was included with a video.

She emphasized, “She’s linking the baby brother thing to Kylie’s kid since he was just born,” in a reply. With her supporters concurring.

The beauty expert and her boyfriend Travis originally intended to call their infant kid Wolfie, but they later changed their minds.

The Late Show presenter James Corden was informed by Kylie Jenner earlier this month that her son still doesn’t have a name.

