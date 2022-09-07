Where is Amber Heard since losing the Johnny Depp lawsuit?

Amber Heard is in a terrible situation since, according to reports, her pals turned them down when she asked for money to cover Depp’s damages.

The Hollywood actress, who has vanished from view during the past few days, is preoccupied with trying to salvage her damaged reputation following the defamation trial she lost against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

She has devoted her entire attention to winning the upcoming legal dispute with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

According to a source close to the actress, she is working hard to reclaim her lost popularity and is learning how to improve her reputation among her friends and fans.

Before initiating a new legal battle against Depp, Heard switched out her legal team and met with various legal professionals.

Since her legal disputes with Depp started, the Aquaman star hasn’t received an offer for a significant part in a movie because producers are worried that her fans will stop going to any movies in which she appears.

According to rumors, Zen Models is reportedly offering to pay the actress $9 million to play the lead role in a forthcoming X-rated film.

Unverified information states that the contract is for $8 million and includes a $1 million payment to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

