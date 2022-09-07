Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Where is Amber Heard since losing the Johnny Depp lawsuit?

Where is Amber Heard since losing the Johnny Depp lawsuit?

Articles
Advertisement
Where is Amber Heard since losing the Johnny Depp lawsuit?

Where is Amber Heard since losing the Johnny Depp lawsuit?

Advertisement
  • Hollywood actress is preoccupied with trying to salvage her damaged reputation following the defamation trial she lost against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.
  • Producers are worried that her fans will stop going to any movies in which she appears.
  • Zen Models reportedly offering to pay $9 million to play the lead role in a forthcoming X-rated film.
Advertisement

Amber Heard is in a terrible situation since, according to reports, her pals turned them down when she asked for money to cover Depp’s damages.

The Hollywood actress, who has vanished from view during the past few days, is preoccupied with trying to salvage her damaged reputation following the defamation trial she lost against her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

She has devoted her entire attention to winning the upcoming legal dispute with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

According to a source close to the actress, she is working hard to reclaim her lost popularity and is learning how to improve her reputation among her friends and fans.

Before initiating a new legal battle against Depp, Heard switched out her legal team and met with various legal professionals.

Since her legal disputes with Depp started, the Aquaman star hasn’t received an offer for a significant part in a movie because producers are worried that her fans will stop going to any movies in which she appears.

Advertisement

According to rumors, Zen Models is reportedly offering to pay the actress $9 million to play the lead role in a forthcoming X-rated film.

Unverified information states that the contract is for $8 million and includes a $1 million payment to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Also Read

Amber Heard busy in regaining her lost fame
Amber Heard busy in regaining her lost fame

Heard has focused exclusively on beating Johnny Depp in their next legal...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story