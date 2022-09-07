Advertisement
Who is Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend?

Who is Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend?

Who is Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend?

Kim Kardashian’s thief feels no guilt for Paris robbery: ‘Be less flamboyant around poor people.’

  • Kim Kardashian has reportedly set her sights on billionaire Elon Musk for her next lover.
  • The 41-year-old is rumored to be looking for a man older than her ex-boyfriend Davidson.
  • Musk, who dated Amber Heard from 2016 to 2018, has never expressed interest in the reality star.
Kim Kardashian ended her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson after nine months together, leaving admirers to speculate about who she will date next.

Fans of the 41-year-old celebrity have been on the lookout for the potential new lover of the Kardashians, and rumors have been circulating in recent days.

Kim Kardashian’s search for a man older than her ex-boyfriend Davidson was previously known, but the model has since added another stipulation to her wish list for her ideal partner.

Kim has reportedly set her sights on businessman Elon Musk as her new lover, according to some of her followers and members of the media.

Musk, who allegedly dated Amber Heard from 2016 to 2018, has never publicly expressed an interest in the star of the Kardashians.

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, would not be a simple target for Kim Kardashian, who is looking for the ideal partner for her future.

Kim Kardashian was exposed by Kanye West
Kim Kardashian was exposed by Kanye West

Kanye West has attacked his ex-girlfriend and her ex-boyfriend.  He claims she...

