Winners of 74th Emmy Awards

The 74th Emmy Awards, one of the major awards shows for television, took place on Monday, and numerous television shows or long-form television programs won. Who exactly did the Emmys favor?
We compiled a list so you have a rundown of who won what at the 74th Emmy awards.
- Outstanding Drama Series: Succession
- Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
- Lead Actor, Drama: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Lead Actress, Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria
- Lead Actor, Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Lead Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks
- Supporting Actor, Drama: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Supporting Actress, Drama: Julia Garner, Ozark
- Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- Supporting Actress, Comedy: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus
- Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
- Supporting Actor, Limited Series: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
- Supporting Actress, Limited Series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
