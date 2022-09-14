Winners of 74th Emmy Awards

Advertisement
The 74th Emmy Awards, one of the major awards shows for television, took place on Monday, and numerous television shows or long-form television programs won. Who exactly did the Emmys favor?

We compiled a list so you have a rundown of who won what at the 74th Emmy awards.

  • Outstanding Drama Series: Succession
  • Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso
  • Lead Actor, Drama: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
  • Lead Actress, Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria
  • Lead Actor, Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Lead Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks
  • Supporting Actor, Drama: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
  • Supporting Actress, Drama: Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
  • Supporting Actress, Comedy: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
  • Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus
  • Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick
  • Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
  • Supporting Actor, Limited Series: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
  • Supporting Actress, Limited Series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

