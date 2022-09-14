Winners of 74th Emmy Awards

The 74th Emmy Awards, one of the major awards shows for television, took place on Monday, and numerous television shows or long-form television programs won. Who exactly did the Emmys favor?

We compiled a list so you have a rundown of who won what at the 74th Emmy awards.

Outstanding Drama Series: Succession

Succession Outstanding Comedy Series: Ted Lasso

Lead Actor, Drama: Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game Lead Actress, Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria Lead Actor, Comedy: Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso Lead Actress, Comedy: Jean Smart, Hacks

Jean Smart, Hacks Supporting Actor, Drama: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession Supporting Actress, Drama: Julia Garner, Ozark

Supporting Actor, Comedy: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso Supporting Actress, Comedy: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series: The White Lotus

The White Lotus Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Michael Keaton, Dopesick Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Supporting Actor, Limited Series: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Supporting Actress, Limited Series: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

