Woody Allen may soon announce his retirement

Woody Allen may announce his retirement from filmmaking.

He will dedicate more time to writing during his twilight years, a report says.

The 86-year-old is working on his 50th film, Wasp 22, which is due out in the UK this fall.

The 86-year-old filmmaker has discussed stepping back from the movie business before. In a conversation with Alec Baldwin live-streamed on Instagram in June, Allen said he plans to direct “one or two more” films, but also said “the thrill is gone” because of the decline of the theatrical experience.

In an interview with La Vanguardia ahead of Wasp 22, to be filmed in Europe, Allen said, “My idea, in principle, is not to make more movies and focus on writing.” He also added that his next project will be a novel.

Woody Allen is working on production of his 50th and final feature in the coming fall. He has told a Spanish newspaper he plans for this to be his last one. The film is set in Paris and will be shot entirely in French in a couple of weeks.

