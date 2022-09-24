Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid following DiCaprio relationship rumours

Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction, unfollowed Gigi Hadid on Instagram after hearing rumours that she had moved on with actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Zayn Malik, a former member of One Direction, unfollowed Gigi Hadid on Instagram after hearing rumours that she had moved on with actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The two share a daughter named Khai.

They broke up in October of last year after rumours that Zayn had hit Gigi’s mother Yolanda during an altercation. Zayn disputes these charges, according to sources.

Before Gigi was seen hanging out with DiCaprio earlier this month, neither party had been romantically linked to anybody else.

Since then, Malik seems to have erased Gigi from his Instagram account and has reduced the number of individuals he follows to 24, half of which are profiles run by his own fans.

As it stands, Gigi is still following Zayn on Instagram, as can be seen by taking a peek at her profile.

Although they frequent in the same celebrity circles, the model and Titanic actor DiCaprio have apparently been getting closer recently. Their relationship was initially mentioned two weeks ago.

It is the first time that Leo, who is 47, has a child or is older than 25 that they have been publicly associated.

He recently broke up with his four-year girlfriend Camila Morrone, who just turned 25, and is now reportedly “absolutely pursuing” Gigi.

Leo is “taken” with Gigi, who is still 20 years younger than him at 27, according to an informant.

Although their relationship is still young, there are already rumours that they are a couple.

According to a source, “Leo has always had a sweet place for Gigi.”

He believes she is attractive, of course, but also smart, cool, and has a really sophisticated perspective on life.

Everyone is thrilled to see them together, despite the fact that it caught a lot of people off guard, the insider continued, adding that the couple has “a tonne of mutual acquaintances” in common.

For years, fans have conjectured that the actor dumps women as they reach the age of 25.

When she was 18 and he was 24, he dated Gisele Bundchen. When the supermodel turned 23, they split up.

The relationship between Leo and Bar Refaeli terminated after she turned 25 in 2005.

In 2011, when Blake Lively was 23 years old and a cast member of Gossip Girl, the “Wolf of Wall Street” actor also dated her.

The same is true for Camila, his most recent ex-girlfriend, who celebrated her significant birthday during the summer.

Before Gigi and DiCaprio were connected, Camila responded to inquiries about their relationship’s age gap by saying, “I think everybody should be able to date who they want to date.”

