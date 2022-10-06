Academy voters tell Will Smith that he has no chance of winning an Oscar

Advertisement
Academy voters tell Will Smith no chance of winning an Oscar

 According to Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming movie Emancipation posed a conundrum for Oscar voters.

The movie, which has Apple’s support, will hit theatres in 2022 as opposed to 2023.

Additionally, the Oscar race is now a goal for the I Am Legend star movie. The Academy Award winner is prohibited from attending the ceremony for ten years as a result of his infamous smack on Chris Rock.

The future of Will Smith at the Oscars was the subject of a THR poll of Oscar voters.

The reactions were conflicting, ranging from open rejection to support for the actor.

One actor brand member expressed his support for the performer, “Since I’m currently sick of the slave theme, I have no reaction to the Apple movie’s release. But if he excels in something, I would think about voting for him.”

Smith was avoided by one director branch member, who yet contributed significantly to the movie “I would never vote for him. However, I am in favor of Emancipation’s release. I assume and hope that this is one of the decent movies that are out there right now. The choice to release it now is probably Smith’s doing, and it exhibits the same hubris and haughtiness that led him to dance after the Oscars.”

The idea of Smith returning to the Oscars, however, did not sit well with one member of the executive branch, who continued, “Will Smith has my vote. Zero chance.”

