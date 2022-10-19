Actor Danny Masterson of “That ’70s Show” allegations against rape

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller claimed during his opening statement in Masterson’s trial that two ladies were thrown into his hot tub

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller claimed during his opening statement in Masterson’s trial that two ladies were thrown into his hot tub after they had a few drinks and either passed out or became drowsy. One of them claimed that after dragging her to his bed, he had sex with her when she came to. An ex-girlfriend of a third lady claimed that when she woke up, he was on top of her.

Masterson’s attorney said that the fact that the alleged victims disregarded a detective’s order not to talk with one another and “cross-pollinated” their tales compromised their credibility and were the cause of the similarities between the allegations.

“If you speak to each other you will contaminate this case,” they were told, defense attorney Phillip Cohen said in Los Angeles Superior Court. “Speaking to each other and other witnesses is fatal to a case.”

In his Hollywood house, which served as a social hub when he was at the height of his stardom, Masterson, 46, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of forcible rape that occurred between 2001 and 2003.

While Mueller said that it helped explain why the women, who are all former members of the church, waited so long to disclose the incidents, Cohen encouraged the jurors not to take Masterson’s association with the Church of Scientology and its connection to the case into consideration.

When two of the alleged victims first went to the church to report what had happened, they were informed it wasn’t rape and that if they told anyone or reported it to the police, their closest friends and even family members would reject them.

