Edition: English
Edition: English

Adidas reevaluates its partnership with Kanye West

Articles
  • Adidas has reviewed its business relationship with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.
  • Company says it will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.
  • West had publicly criticised Adidas and its CEO, telling the presenter that the German company was stealing his ideas
Adidas, a German manufacturer of sporting products, announced on Thursday that it has reviewed its business relationship with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West.

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period,” the company said.

West reportedly publicly criticised Adidas and its CEO, telling the presenter that the German company was stealing his ideas, which broke the news.

Since 2013, Adidas has partnered with West.

“Adidas has always been about creativity, innovation and supporting athletes and artists to achieve their vision. The adidas Yeezy partnership is one of the most successful collaborations in our industry’s history,” Adidas said.

“We also recognize that all successful partnerships are rooted in mutual respect and shared values.”

News about Adidas putting the partnership under review comes less than a month after West’s lawyers sent a letter to Gap Inc notifying the apparel chain he was terminating his partnership with the company. (Reuters)

