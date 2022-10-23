Alexa PenaVega reveals her kids don’t like ‘Spy Kids’ and says she would play Lavagirl’

Although my children exclusively watch Sharkboy and Lavagirl, I was not Lavagirl “explained PenaVega.

During an interview, the 34-year-old former child star acknowledged that her three children didn’t particularly enjoy her 2001 breakthrough film Spy Kids, saying that they preferred another family adventure picture directed by Robert Rodriguez.

“Everyone believes that I am Lavagirl. Although my children exclusively watch Sharkboy and Lavagirl, I was not Lavagirl “explained PenaVega. They disapprove of Spy Kids.

She portrayed Carmen Cortez, a girl who discovers her parents are covert spies and sets out on a journey with her brother Juni (Daryl Sabara) to save them. For Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, PenaVega reprised the part (2003).

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, a 2005 film directed by Robert Rodriguez and starring Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley as the eponymous superheroes, was his follow-up to the franchise’s commercial success. Although Lautner was unable to reprise his role as Sharkboy in Rodriguez’s 2020 Netflix feature We Can Be Heroes, Dooley did.

They had to explain to the children, “But that’s not Mommy,” according to Alexa’s husband Carlos PenaVega, with whom she shares sons Ocean King, 5, Kingston James, 3, and 17-month-old daughter Rio Rey.

“Kingston keeps telling me that I should have been Lavagirl. I love Taylor, so I literally text her that all the time. I’m like, ‘Girl, my kids like you better than they like me, and I don’t know what to do about it!'” Alexa added.

Alexa added, “We saw my brother today, Daryl. “He had a baby while we were with him. So perhaps his child will enjoy Spy Kids.”

“When we were filming those movies, we really were like brother and sister,” Alexa added. “And we would fight so much, just like brother and sister. And now that we’re older, we get along super well. There’s so much love. He’ll be my bro-bro forever.”

Rodriguez, 54, is launching the Spy Kids series with a new movie starring Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi. The brand was last revived with the 2011 release of Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, starring Jessica Alba, Joel McHale, and Rowan Blanchard.

