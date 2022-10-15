Alexandra Daddario will headline an upcoming drama film, titled “I Wish You All the Best”

I Wish You All the Best,” a planned drama movie starring Hollywood starlet Alexandra Daddario, will be her feature-length debut.

I Wish You All the Best,” a planned drama movie starring Hollywood starlet Alexandra Daddario, will be her feature-length debut. According to the industry news website Deadline, Tommy Dorfman, a first-time director, will helm the ACE Entertainment studio project.

Mason Deaver’s best-selling book of the same name, which Dorfman optioned in 2019, served as the basis for the movie. The screenplay is still being developed by the director.

The main character of “I Wish You All the Best” is a non-binary teen who is expelled from their traditional parents’ home. She relocates with their estranged sister and sets out on a self-discovery adventure that teaches them about love, friendship, and family.

The movie will be made by Matt Kaplan and Dorfman for Entertainment.

Daddario, who has appeared in films including “Baywatch” and “San Andreas,” most recently appeared in the HBO series “The White Lotus,” which has received acclaim.

