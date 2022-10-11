Amanda Bynes is pursuing a career in nail technology

Nearly three years after graduating from fashion school, actress Amanda Bynes is pursuing training to become a nail technician.

Nearly three years after graduating from fashion school, actress Amanda Bynes is pursuing training to become a nail technician.

The 36-year-old star, who began her career as a Nickelodeon child actress before leaving the business more than ten years ago due to personal issues, graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019 but is currently enrolled in a cosmetology programme in the hopes of becoming a manicurist, according to reports.

She wrote on Instagram: “In Cosmetology College, to become a manicurist!”

The “She’s the Man” star previously admitted that, although she has no desire to return to acting, it would be “fun” to reprise her role as Holly Tyler on the sitcom “What I Like About You,” which she costarred on with Jennie Garth between 2002 and 2006. The actress was under a conservatorship arrangement governed by her parents for almost a decade until 2022 due to drug and mental health problems.

She uttered: “I adore them and long to collaborate with them once more. Although I don’t miss acting, I would be willing to take on a new role for this revival because I enjoyed the programme. A continuation of the show would be fantastic.

It was recently revealed that the ‘Hairspray’ actress has split up with her fiancé Paul Mitchell after a two-year relationship, despite earlier rumours that they had only called off their engagement.

A source reported “Although their engagement and wedding arrangements have been put on hold, they are still a couple. They realized they may have moved too hastily after experiencing ups and downs together and personally, but they still adore and are dedicated to one another.”

