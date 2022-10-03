 Amber Heard face financial difficulties after not paying trial fees to lawyers

Advertisement
Articles
  • Amber Heard was spotted in Spain for the first time
  • Following the shocking judgment in her case against Johnny Depp.
  • The actress has been battling for insurance to pay the $8 million in court bills she owes her ex, Depp
Amber Heard was spotted in Spain for the first time following the shocking judgment in her case against Johnny Depp.

The Aquaman actress was spotted spending time with her lover Bianca Butti and her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard.

The actress has been battling for insurance to pay the $8 million in court bills she owes her ex, Depp, but recent revelations have revealed the terrible reality of her financial situation.

The Rum Diary actress reportedly hasn’t paid the defense attorneys’ costs. After losing the trial, she still owes more money to her attorneys than to Depp.

Heard now owes her attorneys close to $15 million after the judge ordered that she pay Depp $10.2 million.

A unified jury decided that Heard had lost the slander case against the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Depp received $5 million in punitive penalties in addition to $10 million in compensatory damages. When Heard countersued Depp, the jury gave her $2 million in compensatory damages but no punitive damages, giving her a little victory herself.

