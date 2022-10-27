Ambyr Childers has filed for a restraining order against her ex-husband Randall Emmett

A formal hearing for the restraining order will be held on November 14 despite the temporary emergency order for Childers being rejected.

In addition, Emmett has a third child, Ocean, a 1-year-old, from a previous relationship with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

Kent said in April that she and Emmett were “parallel parenting,” despite the fact that this wasn’t her preferred way of doing it.

According to the request, which was acquired by the news and initially published by the Los Angeles Times, you actress had “genuine fear for [her] safety and well-being.”

“Randall is very pleased the court agrees that there was no merit to any of these claims and refused the request,” a representative for Emmett, 51, said in a statement to the media.

The Childers’ team chose not to respond.

According to documents submitted to the L.A. County Superior Court, Childers, 34, requested the injunction after allegedly discovering “threatening” messages between Emmett and his lawyer. Benjamin Valencia, Emmett’s lawyer, allegedly stated the following in the email: “When will you put some real money together so that we can finally get rid of this c—-. Your girls will not benefit from this.”

I don’t have actual money for this and you know it, Emmett allegedly said, before going on to label Childers a “crazy.”

Valencia didn’t answer right away when the media asked for a statement.

Childers’ claim called into doubt the purpose of the purported emails. “The things that terrify me the most about those remarks are their finality and desperation. Would the money be used to set me up if not for the threat of harm to my body? “She composed. “Is it some kind of bribe to the police? Nothing is off the table given Randy’s history of illegal and/or intimidating behavior, and all plausible explanations make me fear for my safety.”

She added, “And in the event, it’s part of some kind of mind game, where the intimidation is the point, the conduct is abusive and needs to be stopped.”

Childers further stated that Emmett installed a monitoring device on her car and that while they were married, Randy “was [being] emotionally and verbally abusing me, gaslighting me, and manipulating me.”

Childers and Emmett, a film and television producer, were wed from 2009 to 2017. Rylee, 8, and London, 12, are their two daughters.

In October 2021, Kent and Emmett broke off their engagement.

“We parallel parent, and I’m attempting to reduce contact to nil. Let’s see how that turns out “she revealed on Watch What Happens with Andy Cohen.