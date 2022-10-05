Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Angelina and Pitt’s children were unable to return to Chateau Miraval after plane fight

Angelina and Pitt’s children were unable to return to Chateau Miraval after plane fight

Articles
Advertisement
Angelina and Pitt’s children were unable to return to Chateau Miraval after plane fight

Angelina and Pitt’s children

Advertisement
  • The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were so frightened by the catastrophic plane crash in 2016 that they never went back to Chateau Miraval.
  • As a result of the tragedy and its relation to the “traumatic events,” the children of the former spouse have never visited the French vineyard.
  • The legal team for the maleficent actress said in court that “the events of that day were painful to Jolie and the children,” according to court records acquired by Page Six.
Advertisement

The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were so frightened by the catastrophic plane crash in 2016 that they never went back to Chateau Miraval.

As a result of the tragedy and its relation to the “traumatic events,” the children of the former spouse have never visited the French vineyard.

The legal team for the maleficent actress said in court that “the events of that day were painful to Jolie and the children,” according to court records acquired by Page Six.

The statement continued, “To this day, they have all been prevented from returning to Chateau Miraval as a result of its affiliation with these tragic occurrences, including the children who are now of legal age.

Six children—Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14—were born to the former couple.

Jolie alleged that her ex-husband “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” for the benefit of the uninitiated.

Advertisement

The records said that during the 2016 ex-jet couple’s fight, “he once poured beer on Jolie; at another, he spilled beer and red wine on the kids.”

Also Read

Kourtney Kardashian declares she is “done with it.” after being “pushed” to undergo IVF
Kourtney Kardashian declares she is “done with it.” after being “pushed” to undergo IVF

Kourtney Kardashian discussed her experience with IVF while revealing that Travis Barker's...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Austin Butler recalls the
Austin Butler recalls the "terror" he experienced while playing Elvis Presley
Director Ryan White opens up about Pamela, a love story
Director Ryan White opens up about Pamela, a love story
Hilary Swank says she has 'Respect' for women's bodies
Hilary Swank says she has 'Respect' for women's bodies
Allentown Band to perform at Carnegie Hall
Allentown Band to perform at Carnegie Hall
Days of Our Lives actor Quinn Redeker dies aged 86
Days of Our Lives actor Quinn Redeker dies aged 86
"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" claws past $200 million at the worldwide box office
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story