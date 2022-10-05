Angelina and Pitt’s children were unable to return to Chateau Miraval after plane fight

The children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were so frightened by the catastrophic plane crash in 2016 that they never went back to Chateau Miraval.

As a result of the tragedy and its relation to the “traumatic events,” the children of the former spouse have never visited the French vineyard.

The legal team for the maleficent actress said in court that “the events of that day were painful to Jolie and the children,” according to court records acquired by Page Six.

The statement continued, “To this day, they have all been prevented from returning to Chateau Miraval as a result of its affiliation with these tragic occurrences, including the children who are now of legal age.

Six children—Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14—were born to the former couple.

Jolie alleged that her ex-husband “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” for the benefit of the uninitiated.

The records said that during the 2016 ex-jet couple’s fight, “he once poured beer on Jolie; at another, he spilled beer and red wine on the kids.”

