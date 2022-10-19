Anne Hathaway discusses the “hatred” she encountered after winning 2013 Oscar

Recently, Anne Hathaway has spoken out about the online abuse she experienced following her 2013 Oscar victory.

The actress was attacked online for her “annoying earnestness,” which was seen as “a result of misogyny.

The author concluded by saying that although hatred is a “learned behavior,” she wished that people would “give themselves an opportunity to relearn love.”

Advertisement

Recently, Anne Hathaway has spoken out about the online abuse she experienced following her 2013 Oscar victory. At Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday, Anne—who earned a best-supporting actress award for her work in 2012’s Les Misérables—discussed the “infamous era” known as “Hathahate,” according to Independent.

According to reports, the actress was attacked online for her “annoying earnestness,” which was seen as “a result of misogyny.”

In her address, Anne reflected on her ten-year path toward self-love and said, “Ten years ago, I was given the chance to look at the language of hatred from a different perspective.

“The Princess Diaries went on to explain, “When your self-inflicted pain is suddenly somehow amplified back at you at, say, the full volume of the internet … It’s a thing.”

After having this experience, Anne understood that she had no desire to work with this type of energy. On any scale. From here, I would no longer produce art.

“For any reason, I would no longer give it my attention, live in fear of it, or use its language. any person. Including me,” the Intern actor said.

Advertisement

According to the Hustle actress, “with dirt that harsh, nothing can grow correctly, if at all,” hatred is the antithesis of life.

The author concluded by saying that although hatred is a “learned behavior,” she wished that people would “give themselves an opportunity to relearn love.”