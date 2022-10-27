Anne Heche’s son Homer was given more authority to manage her estate

In light of his ongoing legal dispute with Heche’s ex-husband James Tupper, Anne Heche’s son Homer has been given further authority in his role as the special administrator of his mother’s estate.

The court filings claim that Homer, who Heche shares with her ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, is now permitted to “take custody of all the personal property of the estate of the decedent and safeguard it from damage, waste, and injury.” Within five days of the relocation, he must inventory the property and move it into a storage facility.

Additionally, he was given the authority to defend Heche’s rights in “the publication deal” of her upcoming book.

Homer can also request copies of Heche’s financial documents and submit her own tax returns. Homer is now able to “commence and maintain or defend” lawsuits and other legal actions, according to the paperwork.

The injunction is in force until December 14 and the bail is still set at $800,000 despite Tupper’s request that it be raised to $2 million.

The court “examined and evaluated,” according to the document, Tupper’s opposition to the increased authority. Tupper had previously objected to Homer’s most recent plea for the court to “extend his jurisdiction” over the estate of his late mother because to the way the 13-year-old Atlas had been treated by Tupper and Heche.

In an earlier statement, Tupper, 57, said that Homer “has behaved in a hostile manner” toward his half-brother and “has refused to interact with him or his representatives at all.”

The complaint continued, “Furthermore, Atlas has little faith in [Homercapacity ]’s to meet his fiduciary commitments to Atlas,” and claimed that, according to his agreement with Tupper and Atlas, Homer had not inventoried their mother’s possessions before they are put in storage.

“On behalf of Atlas, [Tupper] requests that prior to granting [Homer] any powers to take possession of the tangible personal property in the apartment, the Court compels [Homer] to provide an inventory of such personal property to Atlas so it can be determined whether [Homer] actually safeguards all of the Decedent’s personal property in the future and conflict can be minimized,” the documents read.

Homer already has part of the authority he seeks from the court, according to Christopher B. Johnson, counsel for Tupper, which “underscores his lack of competence and inability to maintain estate assets.”

Homer and Tupper have been engaged in a court spat since Homer submitted paperwork to take over his mother’s estate last month. Homer insisted that his mother didn’t have a will, but Tupper asserted that more than ten years ago, Heche appointed him as the executor. Since then, Homer has claimed that the signature on his mother’s alleged will is invalid and has accused Tupper of obstructing communication with his younger brother.

Tupper argued earlier this month that Homer has “conflicts of interest” in the custody dispute for his biological son because it relates to Heche’s estate and that giving him custody “would actually harm the interests” of Atlas. The two are also engaged in a legal battle over who should be appointed as Atlas’ guardian ad litem.

On August 5, Heche perished following an automobile accident in Los Angeles. Heche was pronounced legally dead by the state of California on August 12 after being in a coma. She was kept on life support for a short time to get her organs ready for donation. Her representative informed the news on August 14 that she had been taken off life support.