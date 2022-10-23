Aubrey Plaza reveals she ‘Looked Insane’ during her audition in ‘Scream 4’

For a role in the Scream series, Aubrey Plaza nearly wore the Ghostface mask.

“I went full method, and it was a really bad idea,” Plaza added.

However, they ultimately decided to target more than one person, if my memory serves me well.

For a role in the Scream series, Aubrey Plaza nearly wore the Ghostface mask. The 38-year-old actress admitted that she “blew” her audition for 2011’s Scream 4 when she “went full method” as the slasher sequel’s killer Jill Roberts, who was ultimately portrayed by Emma Roberts.

She remembered one of her earliest auditions: “I just remember one of the earlier auditions I had was for [late filmmaker] Wes Craven for the Scream remake or something.” “They informed me that I would be going in for an audition to portray a character who I would later learn was the murderer, or something similar. I, therefore, took that extremely literally and decided to dress in lethal attire.

“And I entered, and I was awfully ugly. I looked incredibly scruffy because I believed I was a murderer. Then everyone else was gorgeous and looked fantastic, but I simply appeared mad. The whole point is that we’re not meant to know that you were the murderer, they said. You very immediately come out as a murderer. That was a mistake, though. Failed to get very far.

Considering that Scream 4 included Alison Brie as the tragic book publicist Rebecca Walters, Plaza would have had to take a few shots at Brie if she had been cast in the film, which debuted during the beginning of Plaza’s tenure on Parks and Recreation.

Later, they co-starred in the motion pictures Joshy (2016), The Little Hours (2017), Horse Girl (2020), Happiest Season (2020), and Spin Me Round (2022).

Costar Kristen Stewart, who co-starred with Plaza and Brie in Happiest Season, previously disclosed that she nearly appeared in Scream 4 as well but declined to take part in an opening death scene that was evocative of Drew Barrymore’s iconic sequence in the 1996 film.

In March, Stewart, 32, told Slant magazine that she had been asked to play a role that paid homage to that one, but that instead, they had “made a huge sequence where a lot of people was killed to replicate the Drew thing.”

“However, there would only be one, so I said, “I can’t do a Drew.” I can’t get near that “Stewart carried on. “Understand what I mean? However, they ultimately decided to target more than one person, if my memory serves me well.”

After the fifth edition of the Scream franchise debuted in January, Scream 6 just wrapped up filming and is scheduled to debut on March 31, 2023.

