Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko dress as Velma and Daphne for Halloween

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko dress as Velma and Daphne

  • Hayley Kiyoko once again wore Velma’s spectacles more than ten years after she appeared as the Mystery Inc.
  • Member on film while her partner Becca Tilley dressed as Scooby Doo’s Daphne for Halloween, creating the cutest couple’s costume. “
  • I found my girl but lost my glasses “Kiyoko, 31, shared images of herself and the Bachelor alum, 33, posing and kissing while playing the cartoon detectives on Instagram.
Hayley Kiyoko once again wore Velma’s spectacles more than ten years after she appeared as the Mystery Inc. member on film while her partner Becca Tilley dressed as Scooby Doo’s Daphne for Halloween, creating the cutest couple’s costume.

“Jinkies!! I found my girl but lost my glasses “Kiyoko, 31, shared images of herself and the Bachelor alum, 33, posing and kissing while playing the cartoon detectives on Instagram.

She also posted a picture of herself gazing into a magnifying glass on her Instagram Story with the caption, “She back.”

Tilley posted pictures from their Halloween outing with the caption “Unexpected plot twist.”

Before reprising the role in Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster, Kiyoko played Velma in the 2009 live-action prequel Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins (2010).

The pair’s outfit follows Velma’s long-supposed sexuality being revealed this month in the cartoon film Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!, in which the lead character develops feelings for Coco Diablo, a costume designer.

Kiyoko shared her joy over the news on Twitter while remembering her time in the role: “I recall scheduling Velma in 2008. It was my first significant film part.”

“I also remember thinking ‘I wonder if they know they hired a lesbian as Velma’ here we are, 14 years later…… love you all so much,” Kiyoko added.

At the album release party for her debut album Expectations in 2018, the “Girls like Girls” singer first got to know Tilley. In May, the couple made their Instagram romance official.

Tilley previously talked to PEOPLE about the fans’ subsequent outpouring of love and support. “It feels really amazing,” she said in June.

“I mean, we lived a very normal life. It just wasn’t on social media. We lived very open. And we’ve been together for four years, but now it’s on social media. And now we get to share with the world,” Tilley continued. “It’s just been really nice — we’ve had so much love and support.”

 

A post shared by hayley kiyoko (@hayleykiyoko)

