Britain people choose Idris Elba to replace James Bond

Idris Elba was elected by the British people to don the tux and become the first Black actor to play James Bond.

Over one in ten Brits (13%) preferred Idris Elba to accept the keys to the Aston Martin DB5, according to a Showcase Cinema poll. Despite not caring about the persona, “It is not a professional objective for me. You know, I don’t think that some of my personal objectives will be met by playing Bond.”

While the Ghost Rider star competition was significantly behind him in the polls, British actor Tom Hardy came a slim second (11%). Tom Hiddleston (4%) of Marvel’s Loki occupied the third position.

On the other hand, despite the previous Bond’s aversion to the concept, requests for a female Bond also increased, with 12% of participants choosing a woman to head the coveted MI6 agent role.

The report is unsurprisingly published on October’s James Bond Day.

