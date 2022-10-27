Britney Spears clarifies the air of a recent IG post on Selena Gomez

The 40-year-old pop artist made it clear in an Instagram post on Wednesday that Selena Gomez was not the target of a recent social media statement in which she criticized women for judging other women.

Let me be clear about giving my views on women criticizing other women for using their First Amendment rights to self-expression, Spears said.

Her drawing of a lady’s silhouette was accompanied by the remark, “A strong woman stands up for herself. A more powerful woman defends everyone else.

She continued, “What I said had nothing to do with anyone specific at all … it was clearly a subject in hand all women have had to deal with … look I go way back with music!!! I honestly referencing my days when I was younger when I got discriminated against harshly … men in interviews discussing my boobs on live TV or showing my midriff and skin!!! If anybody knows what judgment feels like I’m sure Selena has gone through something pretty similar.”

Based on a statement Gomez made at the 2016 American Music Awards, social media fans surmised that Spears’ first message was meant at the 30-year-old.

On Instagram, Gomez famously said that she “didn’t want to see [their] bodies.”

The “Toxic” singer, who frequently posts naked photos and videos on the social media platform, appeared to criticize the 2020 “Ice Cream” music video that Gomez and the K-pop girl group Blackpink made.

They claim that “This is NOT something I would do,” but those same women are the ones who had videos shot on a $4 million budget showing them slurping and sucking on handmade ice cream!

It should be up to women to decide how they wish to “flaunt” their “beautiful bodies,” she continued, adding that.

Spears clarified that her remark about “ice cream” was in reference to Kelis’ 2004 music video for “Milkshake,” a work she praised for its brazen show of sensuality.

“And what I was replying to was honestly Kelis the MILKSHAKE video when women were finally shaking their asses … that was a moment in history where people woke up to the fact… pushing the boundaries of expressing oneself became explicit… tons of people were offended!!!” the Grammy winner wrote.

“I empower women to express their bodies however they choose… and TONS of other stars who had million-dollar budget videos who were known talked s–t about her when she was a new artist trying to make it!!! I apologize for my ignorance, but I didn’t even see the video for Ice Cream that Selena Gomez, who I genuinely look up to and have so much respect for had made.”

Spears also recounted the joy she felt when Gomez attended her star-studded June wedding to husband Sam Asghari.

“As for the beautiful queen Gomez, I got to be surprised by her on my wedding day and was completely in awe of her!!!” she wrote. “I mean I played the DJ for 5 minutes like an idiot and played my favorite song of hers, ‘Bad Liar’ LOUD on the dance floor like a 6-year-old fan and got to sing my favorite song with her and I wanted to freaking pinch myself!!!”

Spears elaborated, “I would like to tell Selena which she’s probably not even aware of trash news that her music has gotten me through lots and thank you again for making my dreams come true by coming to my wedding … you’re one person I have always wanted to meet and my dream came true and I will never forget it !!!”

Gomez has yet to respond to Spears’ posts. However, it appears she may be taking some time off to rest as she announced Wednesday via her Instagram Story that she tested positive for COVID-19.