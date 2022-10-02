Bruce Willis disputes the selling rights of his face

The claims that the actor sold the rights to his face have been refuted by Bruce Willis’ agency.

The claims that the actor sold the rights to his face have been refuted by Bruce Willis’ agency. It was widely rumored last week that Willis had sold his face to a deepfake startup called Deepcake in the first deal of its sort.

A representative for the actor, however, claimed to the BBC that he had “no partnership or arrangement” with the business.

And a Deepfake spokesperson said that only Willis has the legal right to use his face.

In March, Willis announced his retirement from acting after receiving a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that impairs speech.

Deepfakes produce convincing videos, frequently including politicians or celebrities, using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies. The technology has the potential to revolutionize the industry for performers who are no longer able to perform.

The Daily Mail reported on September 27 that Willis and Deepfake had reached a deal.

After selling his image rights to Deepfake, two-time Emmy winner Bruce Willis can continue to appear in motion pictures, according to the news item.

The Telegraph and a number of other media outlets picked up the story.

According to the Telegraph, Bruce Willis is the first Hollywood celebrity to sell his rights so that a “digital twin” of him can be made and used on screen. However, it doesn’t seem to be the case.

It is true that a convincing imitation of Bruce Willis was utilized to make a commercial for the Russian telecommunications company Megafon last year.

Russian firm Deepcake used an authorized deepfake of the Bruce Willis in the commercial for telecoms company Megafon. The company uses an artificial neural network to impose Willis’ image onto the face of a Russian actor pic.twitter.com/7bizoLsk2S Advertisement — Reuters (@Reuters) September 22, 2021

