BTS’ Jin reveals his first-ever solo single song ‘The Astronaut’

The partnership of BTS member Jin with the British rock group Coldplay has been confirmed by BigHit MUSIC, the official label of the South Korean band BTS.
By posting a teaser graphic to their Twitter account on October 19, BigHit MUSIC made the specifics of Jin’s next solo single public.
According to the mutual timetable, Coldplay and Jin collaborated on the songwriting for Jin’s next solo single The Astronaut.
‘The Astronaut’ Poster
2022.10. 28. 1PM (KST) | 12AM (ET)
Co-written by Jin x @Coldplay #진 #Jin #TheAstronaut #JinXColdplay pic.twitter.com/wKkCnxiD1JAdvertisement
— BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) October 19, 2022
The solo single The Astronaut’s logo trailer was recently made public by BigHit MUSIC. On October 28, 2022, the much-anticipated new album will be published.
After the Busan Korea concert, BTS Jin shocked his fans by announcing that he will be releasing his first-ever solo single album.
Jin will become the second member of BTS, following J-Hope, to release his first solo single album with the release of The Astronaut.
Previously, Coldplay and BTS worked together on their popular song My Universe.
