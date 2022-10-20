BTS’ Jin reveals his first-ever solo single song ‘The Astronaut’

Coldplay and Jin collaborated on the songwriting for Jin’s next solo single The Astronaut.

The solo single The Astronaut’s logo trailer was recently made public by BigHit MUSIC. Previously, Coldplay and BTS worked together on their popular song My Universe.

The partnership of BTS member Jin with the British rock group Coldplay has been confirmed by BigHit MUSIC, the official label of the South Korean band BTS.

By posting a teaser graphic to their Twitter account on October 19, BigHit MUSIC made the specifics of Jin’s next solo single public.

After the Busan Korea concert, BTS Jin shocked his fans by announcing that he will be releasing his first-ever solo single album.

Jin will become the second member of BTS, following J-Hope, to release his first solo single album with the release of The Astronaut.

